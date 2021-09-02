Derwent London (LON:DLN) Sets New 52-Week High at $3,808.00

Derwent London Plc (LON:DLN) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 3,808 ($49.75) and last traded at GBX 3,773 ($49.29), with a volume of 12303 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,777 ($49.35).

DLN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 3,600 ($47.03) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Liberum Capital upped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 3,500 ($45.73) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Derwent London from GBX 2,600 ($33.97) to GBX 2,700 ($35.28) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 4,108 ($53.67) target price on shares of Derwent London in a report on Friday, May 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,444 ($45.00).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 2.26. The company has a market capitalization of £4.25 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 3,592.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 3,444.61.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a GBX 23 ($0.30) dividend. This represents a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Derwent London’s payout ratio is 1.59%.

About Derwent London (LON:DLN)

Derwent London plc owns 83 buildings in a commercial real estate portfolio predominantly in central London valued at Â£5.4 billion (including joint ventures) as at 30 June 2020, making it the largest London-focused real estate investment trust (REIT). Our experienced team has a long track record of creating value throughout the property cycle by regenerating our buildings via development or refurbishment, effective asset management and capital recycling.

