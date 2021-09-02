Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (NYSE:DB) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 42,148 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 11,050 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft were worth $551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 107.1% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,540 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft by 316.8% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,839 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the first quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to a “hold” rating and set a $11.80 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.65.

NYSE DB opened at $12.50 on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of $7.84 and a fifty-two week high of $15.34. The stock has a market cap of $25.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day moving average of $12.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30.

Deutsche Bank AG engages in the provision of corporate banking and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Bank, Investment Bank, Private Bank, Asset Management, Capital Release Unit, and Corporate and Other. The Corporate Bank segment includes the global transaction bank as well as the German commercial clients division.

