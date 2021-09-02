Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Trims Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Target Price to $265.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) had its target price decreased by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $275.00 to $265.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.66% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on FIVE. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Five Below from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $225.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on shares of Five Below in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Five Below from $225.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.90.

Shares of Five Below stock opened at $216.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.42, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $203.50 and its 200 day moving average is $195.29. Five Below has a 1 year low of $112.43 and a 1 year high of $237.86.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 31st. The specialty retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $646.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $657.86 million. Five Below had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 27.01%. Five Below’s revenue was up 51.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Five Below will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 9,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.73, for a total value of $1,858,527.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,784,412.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FIVE. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in Five Below by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 97.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Five Below

Five Below, Inc engages in the operation of shopping center. It operates through the following segments: Leisure, Fashion and Home, and Party and Snack. The Leisure segment include items such as sporting goods, games, toys, tech, books, electronic accessories, and arts and crafts. The Fashion and Home segment consists personal accessories, “attitude“ t-shirts, beauty offerings, home goods, and storage options.

