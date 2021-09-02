Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €9.50 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

PBB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

PBB opened at €9.74 ($11.46) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.24. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Company Profile

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

