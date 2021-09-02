Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) PT Set at €9.50 by Nord/LB

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank (FRA:PBB) has been given a €9.50 ($11.18) target price by Nord/LB in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Nord/LB’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 2.44% from the company’s previous close.

PBB has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price objective on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €13.50 ($15.88) target price on Deutsche Pfandbriefbank in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Deutsche Pfandbriefbank alerts:

PBB opened at €9.74 ($11.46) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €8.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.24. Deutsche Pfandbriefbank has a 1-year low of €10.36 ($12.19) and a 1-year high of €15.46 ($18.19).

Deutsche Pfandbriefbank AG provides commercial real estate and public investment finance products. Its commercial real estate financing activities include financing instruments, such as financing investment projects, development finance, cross-border portfolio financing, investment bridge finance facilities, standby/backup facilities, and derivatives.

Recommended Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Pfandbriefbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.