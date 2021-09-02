dHedge DAO Price Tops $1.19 (DHT)

dHedge DAO (CURRENCY:DHT) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 2nd. One dHedge DAO coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.19 or 0.00002384 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. dHedge DAO has a total market capitalization of $20.23 million and approximately $1.11 million worth of dHedge DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, dHedge DAO has traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.57 or 0.00061425 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002009 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00002948 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00014117 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002010 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.26 or 0.00121070 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.45 or 0.00808529 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $23.64 or 0.00047489 BTC.

dHedge DAO Profile

dHedge DAO (CRYPTO:DHT) is a coin. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. dHedge DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,052,208 coins. dHedge DAO’s official Twitter account is @De_Hedge . The official website for dHedge DAO is www.dhedge.org

According to CryptoCompare, “dHedge is a protocol for decentralized asset management powered by Synthetix. With this announcement, dHedge is emerging out of stealth mode. With the help of Synthetix's zero slippage trading model and expanding list of listed assets (synths), dHedge is creating new ways to use the liquidity of the derivatives supported by the Synthetix protocol. Synthetix now has a DeFi platform and community . DHT is the governance token of dHedge and will play a key role in guiding the platform and its decentralization process. “

