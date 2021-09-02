DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Shares Sold by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management reduced its stake in shares of DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 609,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 38,000 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned approximately 0.36% of DHT worth $3,956,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DHT in the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DHT during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of DHT during the first quarter worth approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.77 on Thursday. DHT Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.52 and a 12-month high of $6.84. The stock has a market cap of $985.50 million, a P/E ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a 50-day moving average of $5.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

DHT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.50 target price on shares of DHT in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.20.

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

