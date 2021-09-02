DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) Short Interest Update

DHT Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DHT) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 8,810,000 shares, an increase of 21.0% from the July 29th total of 7,280,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DHT from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DHT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet upgraded shares of DHT from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of DHT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $7.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of DHT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.20.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DHT during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at $59,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at $68,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of DHT during the first quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DHT in the first quarter valued at $72,000. 55.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of DHT opened at $5.77 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $985.50 million, a PE ratio of 13.74 and a beta of -0.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. DHT has a 52-week low of $4.52 and a 52-week high of $6.84.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 18th. DHT’s payout ratio is 4.60%.

DHT Company Profile

DHT Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of a fleet of crude oil tankers. It operates through its integrated management companies in Monaco, Singapore, and Oslo, Norway. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

