Diginex’s (EQOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Fundamental Research

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $18.41 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 250.67% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diginex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

Get Diginex alerts:

Shares of EQOS stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Diginex has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $205.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EQOS. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in Diginex in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Diginex during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Diginex by 435.6% during the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 5,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Diginex during the 2nd quarter valued at about $82,000. 11.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diginex Company Profile

Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.

Read More: How to invest in blue-chip stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Diginex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diginex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.