Diginex’s (EQOS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Fundamental Research

Diginex (NASDAQ:EQOS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Fundamental Research in a research report issued on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They presently have a $18.41 price objective on the stock. Fundamental Research’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 250.67% from the stock’s current price.
Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Diginex in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.
Shares of EQOS stock opened at $5.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.95. Diginex has a 1 year low of $4.28 and a 1 year high of $22.95. The stock has a market cap of $205.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 0.70.
Diginex Company Profile
Diginex Limited, a digital asset financial services and advisory company, provides products, architecture, and infrastructure for the financial markets in the areas of digital asset ecosystem in Singapore and internationally. The company operates EQONEX, a cryptocurrency exchange that offers the trading of virtual currencies; an over-the-counter trading platform; Digivault, a warm and cold custodian platform for the custody of digital assets for institutional investors; and Access Trading, a digital asset trading tool and front-to-back integrated trading platform, as well as a risk management desk.
