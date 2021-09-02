Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO Sells $7,401,517.64 in Stock

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) CEO A William Stein sold 45,068 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $7,401,517.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

A William Stein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 20th, A William Stein sold 59,735 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.03, for a total value of $9,798,332.05.

On Thursday, June 10th, A William Stein sold 10,312 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $1,691,168.00.

On Tuesday, June 8th, A William Stein sold 121,275 shares of Digital Realty Trust stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.77, for a total value of $19,376,106.75.

DLR stock traded up $1.40 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $168.00. 1,107,964 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,415,267. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $156.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $149.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.65 and a 52 week high of $168.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.12.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 13.22% and a return on equity of 3.52%. As a group, analysts predict that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.76%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 74.60%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DLR. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $177.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $160.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 156.8% during the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of Digital Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.04% of the company’s stock.

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

