Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Digital Turbine Inc. offers products and solutions for mobile operators, device OEMs and third parties. The company’s product include DT Ignite(TM), a mobile device management solution with targeted app distribution capabilities, DT IQ(TM), a customized user experience and app discovery tool, DT Marketplace(TM), an application and content store and DT Pay(TM), a content management and mobile payment solution. It operates primarily in Berlin, Singapore and Sydney. Digital Turbine, Inc., formerly known as Mandalay Digital Group, Inc., is headquartered in Austin, Texas. “

Get Digital Turbine alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity raised Digital Turbine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Maxim Group boosted their price target on Digital Turbine from $111.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Macquarie initiated coverage on Digital Turbine in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Digital Turbine has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPS opened at $59.79 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Digital Turbine has a 52 week low of $20.60 and a 52 week high of $102.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.01.

Digital Turbine (NASDAQ:APPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The software maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $212.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $191.26 million. Digital Turbine had a return on equity of 38.44% and a net margin of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 260.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Digital Turbine will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CTO Christine Collins sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.02, for a total value of $2,800,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert M. Deutschman bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.91 per share, with a total value of $152,730.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 395,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,690.04. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 83.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 876,887 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $66,670,000 after acquiring an additional 399,216 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $4,574,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $702,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Digital Turbine by 160.6% in the second quarter. Worth Venture Partners LLC now owns 13,673 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,040,000 after acquiring an additional 8,426 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zacks Investment Management acquired a new position in shares of Digital Turbine in the second quarter worth about $5,076,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.04% of the company’s stock.

About Digital Turbine

Digital Turbine, Inc engages in the innovation of media and mobile communications which helps to deliver an end-to-end platform solution for mobile operators, application developers, device original equipment manufacturers (OEM), and other third parties. It operates through the Media Distribution segment, which consists of products and services that simplify the discovery and delivery of mobile applications and content media for consumers.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Digital Turbine (APPS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Digital Turbine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Turbine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.