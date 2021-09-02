Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) Receives $119.00 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Dillard’s from $110.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $226.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dillard’s from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th.

Get Dillard's alerts:

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Dillard’s by 71.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Dillard’s by 75.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 55,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,379,000 after acquiring an additional 24,036 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Dillard’s by 77.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 252,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,389,000 after acquiring an additional 110,042 shares in the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Dillard’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. 57.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DDS stock opened at $194.40 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Dillard’s has a one year low of $28.54 and a one year high of $210.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a PE ratio of 9.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $185.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $136.50.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $8.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $8.27. Dillard’s had a net margin of 8.06% and a return on equity of 29.04%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Dillard’s will post 23.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. This is a positive change from Dillard’s’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is -21.98%.

About Dillard’s

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

See Also: How a Strangle Strategy is different from a Straddle Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Dillard's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dillard's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.