Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) Stock Holdings Increased by White Pine Investment CO

White Pine Investment CO boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares (NYSEARCA:QQQE) by 120.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,506 shares during the period. White Pine Investment CO owned about 0.25% of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 94.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 97,234 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,478,000 after buying an additional 47,234 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 75.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 61,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,747,000 after purchasing an additional 26,504 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 42,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 9,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares by 45.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 25,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,944,000 after purchasing an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QQQE traded up $0.22 during trading on Thursday, reaching $87.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 63,614 shares, compared to its average volume of 49,676. Direxion NASDAQ 100 Equal Weighted Index Shares has a 1-year low of $61.09 and a 1-year high of $87.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.59.

