DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Gap Down to $303.64

DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $303.64, but opened at $296.70. DocuSign shares last traded at $294.97, with a volume of 14,148 shares.

DOCU has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised DocuSign from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. lifted their price objective on DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on DocuSign in a report on Friday, June 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.00.

Get DocuSign alerts:

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $244.94. The stock has a market cap of $57.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -275.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 108.46 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 26.53% and a negative net margin of 12.54%. The company had revenue of $469.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $437.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.53, for a total value of $4,559,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 167,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,539,773.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 134,044 shares of company stock worth $37,773,579. 3.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new stake in DocuSign during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 555.6% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign Company Profile (NASDAQ:DOCU)

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

Featured Article: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Receive News & Ratings for DocuSign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DocuSign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.