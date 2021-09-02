Doliver Advisors LP Increases Position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Doliver Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 50.4% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,249 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 754 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $436,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. RE Advisers Corp purchased a new position in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 225.0% in the 1st quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 208 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 227 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

LOW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Wedbush downgraded Lowe’s Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.25 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $205.68. 122,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,962,177. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The company has a market cap of $142.42 billion, a PE ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $190.55.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.75 earnings per share. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 19th. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.12%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.