Doliver Advisors LP Reduces Position in Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG)

Doliver Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) by 34.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,733 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Northern Oil and Gas were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 92.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,353,200 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,928,000 after acquiring an additional 2,092,100 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $1,169,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 74.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,261 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $13,872,000 after acquiring an additional 490,474 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas in the first quarter worth about $729,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its position in shares of Northern Oil and Gas by 149.3% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 66,667 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 39,923 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Oil and Gas alerts:

Shares of Northern Oil and Gas stock traded up $0.70 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.52. The stock had a trading volume of 21,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,064,681. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.60. Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.35 and a 12-month high of $21.64. The company has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.79.

Northern Oil and Gas (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.23. Northern Oil and Gas had a negative net margin of 387.23% and a negative return on equity of 102.70%. The business had revenue of $225.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $182.16 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a $0.045 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. Northern Oil and Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.59%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Piper Sandler raised shares of Northern Oil and Gas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Northern Oil and Gas in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Northern Oil and Gas from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.90.

Northern Oil and Gas Profile

Northern Oil & Gas, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas properties. It focuses on the Bakken and Three Forks formation within the Williston Basin in North Dakota and Montana. The company was founded on March 20, 2007 and is headquartered in Minnetonka, MN.

Featured Story: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Oil and Gas, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Oil and Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Oil and Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.