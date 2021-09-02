Doliver Advisors LP Sells 159 Shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Doliver Advisors LP trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,037 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 159 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $90,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,092,959 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $288,121,000 after purchasing an additional 18,290 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Valero Energy by 6.7% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,127 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in Valero Energy by 1.3% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 25,301 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,812,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on VLO. reduced their price objective on Valero Energy from $121.00 to $119.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Valero Energy from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Valero Energy from $100.00 to $88.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $84.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Valero Energy from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.53.

NYSE VLO traded up $1.39 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 156,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,002,617. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.71 billion, a PE ratio of -19.51, a P/E/G ratio of 60.67 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $68.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.60. Valero Energy Co. has a one year low of $35.44 and a one year high of $84.95.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.33. Valero Energy had a negative return on equity of 7.31% and a negative net margin of 1.69%. Research analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 4th. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -125.64%.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment comprises of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

