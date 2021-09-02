Doliver Advisors LP Sells 2,898 Shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Doliver Advisors LP reduced its position in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,229 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 2,898 shares during the quarter. Doliver Advisors LP’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Bbva USA bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $43,000. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new position in shares of Devon Energy in the second quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 50.9% in the first quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. 86.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Devon Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Devon Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Devon Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $26.10 price objective (down from $40.00) on shares of Devon Energy in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.25.

Shares of DVN traded up $1.31 on Thursday, hitting $29.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 420,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,000,768. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.54. Devon Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.73 and a fifty-two week high of $31.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 165.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 3.34.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.07. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 4.21%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Devon Energy Co. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 10th. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently -488.89%.

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 3,942 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

