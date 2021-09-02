Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.400-$5.600 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $5.990. The company issued revenue guidance of $26.19 billion-$26.44 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $26.40 billion.Dollar Tree also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.880-$0.980 EPS.

DLTR stock opened at $89.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $99.11 and its 200 day moving average is $105.28. Dollar Tree has a one year low of $84.41 and a one year high of $120.37.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.22. Dollar Tree had a net margin of 5.78% and a return on equity of 20.78%. The company had revenue of $6.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Dollar Tree will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on DLTR shares. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Dollar Tree from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $102.00 to $96.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $125.00 to $116.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Dollar Tree from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $111.69.

In related news, insider Richard L. Mcneely sold 7,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.16, for a total transaction of $772,356.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,276.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Dollar Tree Company Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at the fixed prices. It operates through Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and in Canada.

