Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) Short Interest Update

Dollarama Inc. (OTCMKTS:DLMAF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 899,300 shares, a decline of 17.4% from the July 29th total of 1,089,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1,798.6 days.

OTCMKTS:DLMAF opened at $45.90 on Thursday. Dollarama has a fifty-two week low of $34.48 and a fifty-two week high of $47.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.27.

Several brokerages have commented on DLMAF. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$65.00 to C$64.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$64.00 to C$62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Dollarama from C$53.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, CIBC dropped their price target on Dollarama from C$62.00 to C$59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Dollarama currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.57.

Dollarama, Inc engages in the provision of online shopping services to various customers. It offers an assortment of general merchandise, consumable products, and seasonal items. The company was founded by Lawrence Rossy in 1992 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

