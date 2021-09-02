Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Equities researchers at Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 price target on the utilities provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 3.82% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.09.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

NYSE D opened at $78.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $75.88. Dominion Energy has a twelve month low of $67.85 and a twelve month high of $86.95. The stock has a market cap of $63.85 billion, a PE ratio of 28.31, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.35.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Dominion Energy will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Financial Network Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,417 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 4.4% in the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,197 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 3.4% in the second quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,254 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 66.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

Read More: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.