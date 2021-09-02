DOWCOIN Price Reaches $0.0009 (DOW)

DOWCOIN (CURRENCY:DOW) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. DOWCOIN has a total market capitalization of $11,126.88 and $8.00 worth of DOWCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DOWCOIN has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One DOWCOIN coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000564 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.20 or 0.00374782 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000083 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001527 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $599.83 or 0.01227078 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00004737 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000044 BTC.

DOWCOIN Coin Profile

DOW is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2018. DOWCOIN’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,845,266 coins. DOWCOIN’s official website is www.dowcoin.io . DOWCOIN’s official Twitter account is @dowcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dowcoin is an Ethereum Token that has been developed using Ethereum Blockchain. At the initial stage when the ICO was launched Dowcoin was an Avergae Token, But Now Dow has Split into DOW & Dow Average Token. And now Dowcoin is a share of Dow Blockchain Technology. Once the Dow Blockchain is ready, Dowcoin will be used as a Gas for the transactions for all the product's on DBT. “

Buying and Selling DOWCOIN

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DOWCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DOWCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DOWCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

