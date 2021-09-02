Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Boosts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 120.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 3,458 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF accounts for 0.3% of Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, First Personal Financial Services raised its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IJR traded up $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $113.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,272,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,243,505. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.39. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $66.74 and a 1 year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: Death Cross

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.