Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV Purchases New Stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Droms Strauss Advisors Inc. MO ADV purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,229 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its stake in The Walt Disney by 210.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 233 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $209.00 to $216.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Truist Securities lowered their price objective on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $208.56.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded down $1.62 during trading on Thursday, reaching $181.86. 6,482,941 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,654,929. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $117.23 and a 1-year high of $203.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $181.77. The firm has a market cap of $330.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 298.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

About The Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

