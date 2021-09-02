DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) Stock Rating Lowered by Needham & Company LLC

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) was downgraded by investment analysts at Needham & Company LLC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

DSPG has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen lifted their price objective on DSP Group from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Lake Street Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Roth Capital lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered DSP Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.00.

DSPG opened at $21.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $534.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -99.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.35. DSP Group has a 12 month low of $12.42 and a 12 month high of $22.00.

DSP Group (NASDAQ:DSPG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. DSP Group had a positive return on equity of 5.56% and a negative net margin of 3.95%. Equities research analysts predict that DSP Group will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DSPG. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of DSP Group by 34,271.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,406 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,399 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DSP Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in DSP Group by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,645 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 762 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DSP Group Company Profile

DSP Group, Inc provides wireless chipset solutions for converged communications. It operates through the following segments: Home, Unified Communications, and SmartVoice. The Home segment offers wireless chipset solutions at home. The Unified Communications segment provides office solutions that offer businesses of all sizes VoIP terminals with converged voice and data applications.

