DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Shares Sold by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers lessened its position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 277,585 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 37,483 shares during the quarter. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.14% of DTE Energy worth $35,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ARGI Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,137,000. APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 14.6% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 287,788 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,601,000 after acquiring an additional 36,669 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,815,000. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in DTE Energy by 2.1% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 831,745 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $110,739,000 after buying an additional 17,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in DTE Energy by 64.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 3,847 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $499,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America restated an “underperform” rating and issued a $131.00 target price on shares of DTE Energy in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

Shares of NYSE DTE opened at $121.37 on Thursday. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $121.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $118.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $128.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 9.77%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

