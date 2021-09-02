Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $61,255.00

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (CURRENCY:DUCK) traded up 2.2% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Over the last week, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 20% higher against the US dollar. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can currently be purchased for about $0.28 or 0.00000560 BTC on major exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a total market cap of $8.68 million and approximately $61,255.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002022 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002529 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.33 or 0.00065357 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.87 or 0.00133139 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.33 or 0.00156310 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,771.82 or 0.07624198 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003237 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,425.76 or 0.99907170 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 14.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $398.06 or 0.00804613 BTC.

About Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was first traded on December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using US dollars.

