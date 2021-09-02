Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) Updates FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.710-$0.760 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.710. The company issued revenue guidance of $700 million-$715 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $708.37 million.

DLTH traded down $0.43 on Thursday, hitting $15.43. 344,450 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 233,647. Duluth has a 52 week low of $10.31 and a 52 week high of $20.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.64 million, a PE ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.16.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $133.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $125.87 million. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Duluth will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

In other Duluth news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of Duluth stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $145,638.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,131,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $146,205,718.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 37.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Duluth stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) by 126.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,171 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Duluth were worth $273,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.30% of the company’s stock.

Duluth Company Profile

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

