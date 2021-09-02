Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) Shares Gap Down to $137.48

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $137.48, but opened at $134.49. Duolingo shares last traded at $134.49, with a volume of 3 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price objective for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.33.

Duolingo Company Profile (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

