DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) Shares Sold by Parkside Financial Bank & Trust

Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lowered its stake in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 33.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,500 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,272 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $193,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the first quarter worth $226,000. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours during the second quarter worth $3,497,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 82.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 615,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $47,452,000 after acquiring an additional 277,803 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 18.0% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 72,398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,604,000 after acquiring an additional 11,068 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 2.6% during the first quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 1,594,865 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $123,251,000 after acquiring an additional 40,738 shares during the period. 70.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on DD. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TheStreet upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley began coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Argus upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $87.71.

In related news, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Rose Lee sold 26,448 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.37, for a total value of $1,966,937.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours stock traded up $1.03 during trading on Thursday, hitting $74.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,313,869. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $77.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.49 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.66.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 32.59%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.61%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.71%.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the development of specialty materials, chemicals, and agricultural products. It operates through the following segments: Electronics & Imaging, Nutrition & Biosciences, Transportation & Industrial, Safety & Construction, and Non-Core.

See Also: What are the Benefits of Index Funds?



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.