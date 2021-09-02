DXdao Price Up 45.4% Over Last Week (DXD)

DXdao (CURRENCY:DXD) traded 6.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 2nd. In the last week, DXdao has traded up 45.4% against the U.S. dollar. DXdao has a total market capitalization of $32.79 million and approximately $312,362.00 worth of DXdao was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DXdao coin can currently be purchased for approximately $664.90 or 0.01326955 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About DXdao

DXdao (DXD) is a coin. Its launch date was May 6th, 2020. DXdao’s total supply is 148,977 coins and its circulating supply is 49,320 coins. The official message board for DXdao is daotalk.org/c/daos/dx-dao/15 . DXdao’s official website is dxdao.eth.link . DXdao’s official Twitter account is @Dxdao_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DXdao is a collective that builds and governs decentralized products and services. Its current product suite features Omen, a prediction market; Swapr, a governance-enabled AMM; Mesa, a front-running resistant DEX; and Rails, a Layer 2 payment portal. DXdao uses a reputation-based governance system; meaning that voting power is non-transferrable and cannot be bought. DXD is an ERC20 token that powers the DXdao ecosystem and has a claim on a share of all revenue from DXdao products. DXdao is fully on-chain and minimizes its reliance on third-parties, controlling its products through ENS, and managing the treasury through binding, on-chain votes. DXdao aims to bring decentralization to DeFi and build resilient financial services for the world. Whitepaper”

DXdao Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DXdao directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DXdao should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DXdao using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

