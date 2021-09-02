Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.13 EPS

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The construction company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.73 by ($0.13), Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $787.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.05 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 2.17% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.18 EPS.

NYSE DY opened at $71.33 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.27, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Dycom Industries has a 12-month low of $50.53 and a 12-month high of $101.16. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of 33.97 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.52 and its 200-day moving average is $81.47.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Dycom Industries from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Dycom Industries from $97.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Dycom Industries currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.50.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

