e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Maureen C. Watson Sells 10,037 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of ELF opened at $31.05 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ELF shares. Raymond James started coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised e.l.f. Beauty from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered e.l.f. Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.11.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.

About e.l.f. Beauty

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.

