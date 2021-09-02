e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Maureen C. Watson Sells 10,037 Shares

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF) Director Maureen C. Watson sold 10,037 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.00, for a total value of $311,147.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.
Shares of ELF opened at $31.05 on Thursday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.32 and a fifty-two week high of $31.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 129.38 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.20.
e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.13. e.l.f. Beauty had a net margin of 3.71% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $97.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 50.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.45 EPS for the current year.
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELF. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in e.l.f. Beauty by 56.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,344 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $138,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, Twinbeech Capital LP acquired a new stake in e.l.f. Beauty in the first quarter valued at about $209,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.51% of the company’s stock.
About e.l.f. Beauty
e.l.f. Beauty, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of cosmetic and skin-care product. It operates through the U.S and International geographical segments. The company focuses on the e-commerce, national retailers, and international business channels. Its product portfolio includes eyes, lips, face, kits, tools, and skin care categories.
See Also: What is a Call Option?
Receive News & Ratings for e.l.f. Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for e.l.f. Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.