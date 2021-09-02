East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) Short Interest Update

East Stone Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ESSC) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 189,100 shares, an increase of 13.9% from the July 29th total of 166,000 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.3 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG grew its stake in East Stone Acquisition by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $105,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth about $138,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $161,000. Finally, Fir Tree Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of East Stone Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth about $182,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ESSC opened at $10.16 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. East Stone Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.21 and a 52-week high of $10.59.

East Stone Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on providing technological services to the financial industry in North America and the Asia-Pacific. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Burlington, Massachusetts.

