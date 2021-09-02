Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.07

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.0709 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE ETX traded down $0.23 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.02. 15,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,611. Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust has a 12-month low of $20.26 and a 12-month high of $25.75. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.63.

Get Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust (NYSE:ETX) by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,752 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,742 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust were worth $5,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors. It was previously known as Eaton Vance Municipal Income Term Trust.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Municipal Income 2028 Term Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.