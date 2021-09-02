Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.16 (NYSE:EVT)

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.1626 per share by the closed-end fund on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 22nd.

Shares of NYSE EVT traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $28.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 117,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 123,122. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.08. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund has a 1 year low of $18.37 and a 1 year high of $28.80.

Get Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund (NYSE:EVT) by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 782,276 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,924 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund were worth $21,622,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund. It invests in dividend-paying common and preferred stocks. The company was founded on September 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

Recommended Story: Understanding debt-to-equity ratio in fundamental analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Dividend Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.