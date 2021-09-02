Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.800-$2.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of EPC traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $42.22. 2,233 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 582,163. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $42.76 and a 200-day moving average of $40.71. Edgewell Personal Care has a 52 week low of $25.50 and a 52 week high of $46.44. The stock has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 4.62% and a return on equity of 9.78%. The firm had revenue of $573.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is 21.98%.

EPC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Edgewell Personal Care in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a market perform rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Northern Trust Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Edgewell Personal Care stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) by 25.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 199,520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,070 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.37% of Edgewell Personal Care worth $8,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Article: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.