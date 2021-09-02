Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Down to $15.00

Shares of Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $15.00, but opened at $14.65. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.59, with a volume of 61 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.60.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $19.03.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,121,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $65,148,000. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,307,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,616,000. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $4,063,000. 96.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

