Education Ecosystem Trading 6.3% Lower This Week (LEDU)

Education Ecosystem (CURRENCY:LEDU) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on September 2nd. One Education Ecosystem coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000026 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Education Ecosystem has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar. Education Ecosystem has a market capitalization of $3.08 million and $236,390.00 worth of Education Ecosystem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.28 or 0.00060438 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002961 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.12 or 0.00014214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.31 or 0.00136331 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001997 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $409.81 or 0.00817862 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.99 or 0.00047876 BTC.

Education Ecosystem Profile

Education Ecosystem is a coin. It was first traded on February 8th, 2018. Education Ecosystem’s total supply is 362,983,094 coins and its circulating supply is 236,710,413 coins. The official website for Education Ecosystem is ledu.education-ecosystem.com . Education Ecosystem’s official message board is medium.com/liveedu-ico . The Reddit community for Education Ecosystem is https://reddit.com/r/EducationEcosystem . Education Ecosystem’s official Twitter account is @liveedutv and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Education Ecosystem is a decentralized ecosystem for learning about new technologies and trying them out hands-on using free practical projects. They are like GitHub on video and are building the world's biggest learning ecosystem for developers, starting with the six topics: artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, game development, data science, cryptocurrencies, and programming. Ecosystem participants including viewers, project creators, site moderators, and API developers are rewarded with LEDU tokens for positive activities in the ecosystem. Education Token (LEDU) is an ERC20 token that lives on the Ethereum blockchain. It is used to power the Education Ecosystem and is a key component of their plan to disrupt the $306 billion professional development industry using the blockchain. Education tokens are used as payment for all financial transactions in the internal ecosystem, as well as rewards for project creators, learners, site moderators, and API ecosystem developers. “

Buying and Selling Education Ecosystem

