Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) Shares Sold by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 878,188 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 25,676 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $90,955,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 106.5% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 31.3% in the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 440 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Shares of EW opened at $119.43 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.75, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $110.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a 1-year low of $70.92 and a 1-year high of $119.94. The company has a market cap of $74.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.26, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.08.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.09. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 29.69%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

EW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $103.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays began coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, May 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $116.33.

In other news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 32,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.23, for a total transaction of $3,164,836.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 233,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,659,645.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Huimin Wang sold 6,350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.72, for a total value of $677,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 104,377 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,139,113.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,510 shares of company stock valued at $12,882,047 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Profile

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

See Also: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW).

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.