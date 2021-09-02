Efinity (EFI) Price Tops $1.40

Efinity (CURRENCY:EFI) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Efinity has traded 11.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Efinity has a total market cap of $76.53 million and approximately $10.14 million worth of Efinity was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Efinity coin can now be purchased for $1.40 or 0.00002779 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002546 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.58 or 0.00065023 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $67.90 or 0.00135502 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $78.52 or 0.00156701 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 8.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,801.48 or 0.07586627 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003255 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,215.87 or 1.00216089 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $400.43 or 0.00799140 BTC.

Efinity Coin Profile

Efinity's total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,780,739 coins. Efinity's official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Efinity is https://reddit.com/r/EnjinCoin

