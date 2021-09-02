eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

eGain (NASDAQ:EGAN) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. eGain had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 9.16%.

Shares of EGAN traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.25. 20,979 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,258. The company has a market cap of $380.96 million, a PE ratio of 57.73, a PEG ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.36 and its 200-day moving average is $10.65. eGain has a 52 week low of $8.50 and a 52 week high of $20.88.

In related news, CFO Eric Smit sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.79, for a total value of $53,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 132,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,426,297.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 34.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EGAN. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in eGain during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $116,000. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in eGain by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in eGain by 26.0% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 33,438 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $384,000 after buying an additional 6,908 shares in the last quarter. 52.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of eGain from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on eGain from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of eGain in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, eGain currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.40.

About eGain

eGain Corp. engages in the development, licensing, implementation, and support of customer service infrastructure software solutions. Its solutions include financial services, insurance, retail, travel and hospitality, ecommerce, helpdesks, and marketing. The company was founded by Ashutosh Roy and Gunjan Sinha in September 1997 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

