Einsteinium Price Reaches $0.0520 on Exchanges (EMC2)

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 0.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 2nd. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $11.54 million and $102,936.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. One Einsteinium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0520 or 0.00000105 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About Einsteinium

Einsteinium (EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,957,766 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Einsteinium is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Einsteinium Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Einsteinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

