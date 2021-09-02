Elitium Price Hits $4.16 on Exchanges (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 6.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 2nd. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 9.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Elitium has a market capitalization of $115.95 million and $502,691.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for about $4.16 or 0.00008294 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.66 or 0.00059191 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00002990 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.14 or 0.00014253 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 25.5% against the dollar and now trades at $70.02 or 0.00139736 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $409.40 or 0.00816990 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $24.00 or 0.00047896 BTC.

About Elitium

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 27,898,118 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @elitium_eum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

