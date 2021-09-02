Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.04) Per Share, Zacks Investment Research Forecasts

Elys Game Technology, Corp. (NASDAQ:ELYS) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 30th. Zacks Investment Research analyst M. Marin forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. Zacks Investment Research also issued estimates for Elys Game Technology’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

Get Elys Game Technology alerts:

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on ELYS. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Maxim Group started coverage on shares of Elys Game Technology in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Fundamental Research lowered their price objective on shares of Elys Game Technology from $6.69 to $5.72 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Elys Game Technology stock opened at $5.93 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $4.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.80. The stock has a market cap of $138.07 million, a P/E ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 5.10. Elys Game Technology has a fifty-two week low of $1.36 and a fifty-two week high of $8.28.

Elys Game Technology (NASDAQ:ELYS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.02). Elys Game Technology had a negative net margin of 22.75% and a negative return on equity of 32.39%. The firm had revenue of $11.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.87 million.

In related news, VP Luca Pasquini sold 15,000 shares of Elys Game Technology stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.00, for a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 838,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,016. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 41.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Elys Game Technology by 117.3% in the 1st quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 32,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 17,618 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in Elys Game Technology in the 1st quarter worth $58,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Elys Game Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $384,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Elys Game Technology by 42.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares in the last quarter. 1.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Elys Game Technology

Elys Game Technology Corp. engages in the provision of leisure gaming products and services. Its suite of products include e-sports, virtual sports, online casino, poker, bingo, interactive games, and slots. It operates through the following segments: Betting Establishments, Betting Platform Software and Services, and All Other.

Featured Story: How Does the Quiet Period Work?

Receive News & Ratings for Elys Game Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elys Game Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.