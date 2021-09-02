Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) Hits New 52-Week High at $18.37

Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $18.37 and last traded at $18.23, with a volume of 38607 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $17.75.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ERJ shares. Bank of America raised Embraer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Embraer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $7.10 price target on shares of Embraer in a research report on Friday, June 11th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Embraer from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Embraer from $22.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.68.

Get Embraer alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $15.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.73. The stock has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.67 and a beta of 1.01.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 13th. The aerospace company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.52. Embraer had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $11.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.10 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($1.08) EPS. Embraer’s revenue was up 2004.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Embraer S.A. will post -0.52 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Embraer by 8,320.5% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,157,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,799,000 after acquiring an additional 3,119,614 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Embraer in the second quarter valued at about $42,696,000. Becker Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Embraer by 134.8% during the first quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,559,358 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $35,629,000 after acquiring an additional 2,043,575 shares during the last quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Embraer by 125.8% during the first quarter. IPG Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,059,744 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $30,628,000 after acquiring an additional 1,704,680 shares during the last quarter. Finally, U S Global Investors Inc. acquired a new position in Embraer during the second quarter worth about $21,735,000. Institutional investors own 39.23% of the company’s stock.

About Embraer (NYSE:ERJ)

Embraer SA engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of aircraft and its parts for commercial, defense, and executive aviation sectors. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Aviation, Defense and Security, Executive Jet Business, Service & Support and Others. The Commercial Aviation segment is involved in the development, production, and sale of commercial jets; and the provision of support services to regional aviation and aircraft leasing.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Embraer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Embraer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.