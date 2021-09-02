Empty Set Dollar Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $135,956.00 (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 3.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 2nd. Empty Set Dollar has a market capitalization of $17.78 million and approximately $135,956.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Empty Set Dollar coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Empty Set Dollar has traded 4.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Empty Set Dollar alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002027 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.81 or 0.00064474 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.74 or 0.00131218 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00157021 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,691.80 or 0.07482327 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003257 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,389.03 or 1.00098854 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.68 or 0.00818146 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars.

