Enbridge (TSE:ENB) Rating Reiterated by CIBC

CIBC restated their outperform rating on shares of Enbridge (TSE:ENB) (NYSE:ENB) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$57.00 target price on the stock.

ENB has been the subject of several other research reports. CSFB raised shares of Enbridge from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$55.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$50.00 to C$54.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$54.00 price objective on shares of Enbridge and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Enbridge from C$54.00 to C$57.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Enbridge from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a C$50.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Enbridge has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$53.88.

Get Enbridge alerts:

TSE:ENB opened at C$49.83 on Wednesday. Enbridge has a 12-month low of C$35.80 and a 12-month high of C$50.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.62. The firm has a market capitalization of C$100.94 billion and a PE ratio of 16.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$49.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$47.48.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.70%. Enbridge’s dividend payout ratio is 109.78%.

Enbridge Company Profile

Enbridge Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. The company operates through five segments: Liquids Pipelines, Gas Transmission and Midstream, Gas Distribution and Storage, Renewable Power Generation, and Energy Services. The Liquids Pipelines segment operates pipelines and related terminals to transport various grades of crude oil and other liquid hydrocarbons in Canada and the United States.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for Enbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.