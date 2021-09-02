Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Endeavour Mining plc (OTCMKTS:EDVMF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.86.

EDVMF has been the topic of several analyst reports. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$46.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Endeavour Mining from C$42.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays started coverage on Endeavour Mining in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank boosted their price objective on shares of Endeavour Mining from C$43.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Endeavour Mining in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Endeavour Mining alerts:

Shares of EDVMF stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.24. 18,710 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,976. Endeavour Mining has a 12 month low of $18.11 and a 12 month high of $30.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.22.

Endeavour Mining Plc produces gold. Its assets include the Ity Mine in Côte d’Ivoire, the Boungou, Hounde, Karma, Mana and Wahgnion Mines in Burkina Faso, and the Sabodala-Massawa Mine in Senegal. The firm has four development projects Fetekro, Kalana, Bantou and Nabanga. The company was founded on March 21, 2021 and is headquartered in London the United Kingdom.

Featured Article: Green Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.