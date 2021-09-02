Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) and Fortis (NYSE:FTS) Head-To-Head Analysis

Fortis (NYSE:FTS) and Enel Generación Chile (OTCMKTS:EOCCY) are both utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Fortis and Enel Generación Chile’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Fortis $6.86 billion 3.16 $951.04 million $1.98 23.19 Enel Generación Chile $2.04 billion 1.26 $274.88 million N/A N/A

Fortis has higher revenue and earnings than Enel Generación Chile.

Profitability

This table compares Fortis and Enel Generación Chile’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Fortis 13.45% 6.56% 2.22% Enel Generación Chile -13.90% -37.57% -20.67%

Volatility & Risk

Fortis has a beta of 0.25, meaning that its stock price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Enel Generación Chile has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its stock price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Fortis and Enel Generación Chile, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Fortis 1 6 1 0 2.00 Enel Generación Chile 0 0 0 0 N/A

Fortis presently has a consensus target price of $58.00, indicating a potential upside of 26.33%. Given Fortis’ higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Fortis is more favorable than Enel Generación Chile.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

47.0% of Fortis shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Fortis pays an annual dividend of $1.58 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.4%. Enel Generación Chile pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 18.6%. Fortis pays out 79.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

Fortis beats Enel Generación Chile on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Fortis Company Profile

Fortis, Inc. is an international electric and gas utility holding company. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Utilities and Non-Regulated. The Regulated Utilities segment comprises of ITC, which contains mainly of the electric transmission operations of the ITC regulated operating subsidiaries; UNS Energy that offers vertically integrated utility services; Central Hudson, which provides regulated electric and gas T&D utility services; FortisBC Energy distributes natural gas in British Columbia; FortisAlberta, which involves in the ownership and operation of regulated electricity distribution facilities; FortisBC Electric includes the ownership of hydroelectric generating plants, high voltage transmission lines, and a large network of distribution assets; and Other Electric that contains utilities in the eastern Canada and Caribbean. The Non-Regulated segment consists of energy Infrastructure, which is primarily comprised of long-term contracted generation assets in British Columbia and Belize, and a gas storage facility in British Columbia; and Corporate & Other includes expenses and revenue items not specifically related to business operations. The comp

Enel Generación Chile Company Profile

Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A., an electric utility company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity in Chile. The company generates electricity through hydro, thermal, and wind power sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 6,114 megawatts of installed capacity with 28 generation facilities and a total of 110 generation units. The company also supplies its electricity to regulated electricity distribution companies; unregulated industrial firms primarily in the mining, pulp, and steel sectors; and the pool market. Further it provides engineering consulting services. The company was formerly known as Empresa Nacional de Electricidad S.A. and changed its name to Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. in November 2016. The company was founded in 1943 and is headquartered in Santiago, Chile. Enel GeneraciÃ³n Chile S.A. is a subsidiary of Enel Chile S.A.

