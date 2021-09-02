Energi Trading Down 7% Over Last Week (NRG)

Energi (CURRENCY:NRG) traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on September 2nd. Over the last seven days, Energi has traded down 7% against the U.S. dollar. One Energi coin can currently be bought for about $1.64 or 0.00003310 BTC on major exchanges. Energi has a market cap of $73.28 million and $344,282.00 worth of Energi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.46 or 0.00085498 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002283 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $174.18 or 0.00350694 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.47 or 0.00011016 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00046053 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016094 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000601 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000092 BTC.

Energi Profile

NRG uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 14th, 2018. Energi’s total supply is 44,575,301 coins. The official website for Energi is www.energi.world . Energi’s official Twitter account is @Energicrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Energi is /r/energicryptocurrency and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Energi (NRG) is a next-generation proof-of-stake (PoS) cryptocurrency that combines smart contracts, decentralized governance, and a self-funding treasury. Energi was founded by Tommy World Power, who imagined a better, sustainable cryptocurrency that had the potential for mass adoption. The project has since grown to more than 60 team members and 225,000 community members, all working together to create a cryptocurrency for the future. “

Energi Coin Trading

